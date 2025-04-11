Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability (April 11)

Steph Curry’s name doesn’t feature on the Golden State Warriors’ injury report for their road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. This will be the team’s penultimate game before closing out the regular season with a home game against the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Ad

The Warriors need to win both games to guarantee a top-six seed, and that journey begins against Portland. As Curry’s name is not present in the injury report, he should play barring any last-minute injury.

Golden State got as close as securing a top-three spot, but a 1-2 run in the past two games have dashed the team’s hopes of making it to the top three. The Warriors are currently placed sixth in the West with a 47-33 record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are coming off of a heartbreaking 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday as they were at the receiving end of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Harrison Barnes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry had a great game, though, with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. The four-time NBA champion needs to keep his good form going against the Trail Blazers who are already out of playoff contention.

While Curry should play, the Warriors could be without Quinten Post (illness) and Gary Payton II (knee injury) as both are listed as questionable.

Ad

How has Steph Curry fared against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a long history with the Portland Trail Blazers as both teams are from the Western Conference. Curry has played the Trail Blazers in 43 regular-season games so far with a 32-11 winning record. He averaged 26.8 points. 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in those games.

The two-time MVP last played Portland on March 10 when Golden State got a 130-120 win. Curry had 24 points and two steals as he shot just 6 of 14 from the field.

Ad

How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday at Moda Center. Local broadcast of the game will be provided by KUNP / KATU 2.2 and NBCSBA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.