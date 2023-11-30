Is LeBron James playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 4x MVP's availability (Nov. 30 )

LeBron James and the LA Lakers resume their road trip and visit Oklahoma to take on the OKC Thunder tonight. The two teams are facing off for the first time this season, and fans are in for a treat. OKC is entering this game on a two-game losing streak, while the Lakers have won five of their last seven games.

The OKC Thunder are on a roll and are looking like a legitimate playoff threat. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making headlines as an MVP candidate, and rookie Chet Holmgren is the favorite for the ROTY award. Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking formidable, with Anthony Davis healthy and LeBron James playing like it's 2011.

King James is available to play tonight despite dealing with a left calf contusion. He was listed as doubtful in the last outing against Detroit but eventually laced up. He has missed just one game all season. However, the Lakers will be playing their second game of a back-to-back, so it isn't far-fetched to assume that the team might consider resting their stars.

James is putting up absurd numbers for someone in their 21st season, and he could use some rest. The level of play from him at his age is something we might never see again. Words cannot describe the greatness he displays on a nightly basis, and the Lakers would certainly benefit from a well-rested LeBron James.

Anthony Davis is available to play as well after being listed as probable in the last outing. He has missed just one game all season, despite his reputation for being injury-prone. However, the LA Lakers are still waiting on an entirely healthy lineup. Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are all sidelined until further notice. Jaxson Hayes left the game against the Pistons early with a sore elbow.

Vanderbilt is dealing with left heel bursitis and is yet to make his season debut. Vincent is out due to a left knee effusion and has missed the team's last 15 games. Lastly, Rui Hachimura underwent a procedure to fix a nasal surgery last week and will be re-evaluated soon.

How to watch LeBron James' LA Lakers take on the OKC Thunder?

The game between the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $16 on Vivid Seats and $15 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma for the Thunder and Spectrum SportsNet for the Lakers. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch LeBron James in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema. They can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

