Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 4x NBA Champion's status (April 14)

The Golden State Warriors have listed their guard Steph Curry as questionable in the coming contest against the Utah Jazz on Sunday at the Chase Center for their fourth and final matchup. Making the situation even murkier is that Steve Kerr suggested the Warriors would rest players against Utah.

The Golden State Warriors encountered a pivotal opportunity to ascend to as high as eighth place in the Western Conference standings, only to see their aspirations thwarted by a 114-109 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Despite boasting a shooting percentage of 46.5% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, the Warriors grappled with containing the Pelicans, who achieved a field goal percentage of 46.7% and an impressive 52.6% from long range. Despite outclassing their opponents on the boards by 15 rebounds, Golden State was plagued by 16 turnovers.

Leading the offensive charge for the Warriors was Steph Curry, who amassed 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting, accompanied by four rebounds and five assists. Klay Thompson contributed 19 points and six rebounds to the team's efforts, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in 18 points on the scoreboard.

The Warriors average 117.7 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc. They rank second in the NBA for 3-pointers made per game, fourth in assists per game and fifth in field goals made per game. Defensively, the Warriors are conceding an average of 115.1 points per game, with opponents shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry's recent ankle injury presents a fresh concern for the Warriors. Yet, it's noteworthy that coach Steve Kerr indicated on Friday his intention to rest multiple players against the Jazz despite the team's ongoing battle for playoff seeding.

Further details are expected to emerge following the morning shootaround, providing additional clarity on the situation.

During the Mar. 7 game against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry experienced a setback when he rolled his right ankle while making a move toward the basket with the ball in his possession.

Fortunately, the subsequent MRI scans showed no signs of ligament or tissue damage, nor any fractures, which provided some relief regarding the severity of the injury.

Later, on Nov. 12, Steph Curry encountered another injury setback, forcing him to miss two consecutive games, this time affecting his right knee.

The incident unfolded during a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Curry drove past Jaden McDaniels but collided with Rudy Gobert near the basket. The collision, coupled with McDaniels' momentum, resulted in Curry falling awkwardly on his knee.