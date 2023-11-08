Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 8th)

Steph Curry seems to be aging like wine, as he is showing no signs of slowing down in his 15th season in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors are doing well, having a 6-2 record to start the season. The Denver Nuggets will be their next opponents, and they will face them in the Ball Arena in the Colorado Mountains.

In the eight games that the team has played, Steph Curry has not missed a game. According to the Warriors injury report, the four-time NBA champion is good to go against the Nuggets.

However, the team may miss the services of Draymond Green, who could be out for personal reasons. On the bright side of things, the rest of the team is cleared to play.

With this, the Warriors could put Chris Paul back in the starting lineup, joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

So far in the 2023–24 season, Steph Curry has averaged 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Steph Curry's defense is underrated

Known for his sharp shooting from anywhere on the court, the defense of Steph Curry is overseen by many except Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who gets to observe his star player daily.

Kerr praised the Warriors for playing excellent defense, spearheaded by Curry, as they avoided a second-half run by the young and rebuilding Detroit Pistons.

“I liked our defense down the stretch. We got a bunch of stops. We couldn’t get a rebound. But Steph’s on-ball defense was fantastic. I think he’s so underrated on that end. Everybody tries to go at him for good reason to try to tire him out," Kerr said in the post-game press conference.

During the Warriors' 120-109 win over the Pistons, Curry was shooting lights out, tallying 34 points and sinking seven three-pointers in the process. He got help from Klay Thompson and Chris Paul who had 17 points each.

Dario Saric scored 12 points and six rebounds off the bench to keep the Pistons at bay.

After facing the defending champion Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors will play their next six games at home at the Chase Center from November 11 to 20.