Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest update for 2x MVP (Dec. 30)

Stephen Curry is set to play tonight versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors, with Stephen Curry, will be facing the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 30. Curry is expected to bounce back from his poor performance against the Miami Heat, which contributed to the Golden State Warriors' 114-102 loss.

Curry went 3-for-15 from the field, playing a total of 32 minutes of action, and he was too content letting himself be a decoy in the first half. They continued overplaying him on defense, without realizing he needed to be more aggressive and then it was too late.

Curry and Steve Kerr both discussed the defeat and took accountability for the loss, with Curry setting himself up for a big night versus the Mavericks.

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Although Stephen Curry has experienced several injuries over his career, he has suffered a few noteworthy setbacks this season.

He suffered a right knee sprain against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15. An MRI showed no structural damage, although he took some time to get fully healthy and be available. Despite this, Curry has played through some nagging injuries as much as he can, and even in times of load management, he hasn't rested in too many games.

Stephen Curry's stats vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has had several notable performances versus the Dallas Mavericks. He has played the Mavericks 40 times and has averaged 24 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game.

Stephen Curry's impact on the Golden State Warrior's resurgence

The Golden State Warriors have shown progress in their last seven games by winning five. During this time the Warriors have maintained 115.6 points per game albeit without Draymond Green, who is responsible for Stephen Curry's success in the pick and roll.

Stephen Curry has been leading the Warriors not just in scoring but also through his work ethic and endurance, setting a standard for their young core. Despite being 35, he has set records this season being the oldest player to achieve certain scoring feats throughout the season.

He is continually redefining the perception people have of elite performers of a certain age through continued success and resilience.