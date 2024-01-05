Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest update on 2x MVP (Jan. 5)

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is listed as active and will be available to play against the Detroit Pistons as the Warriors look to get back on the winning streak. The Warriors suffered a bitter defeat against the Denver Nuggets because of reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic's deep 3 game winner.

In 35 minutes, Curry ended with 30 points, four rebounds, six assists, one block and a steal in the 130-127 defeat on Thursday.

Throughout most of the game, Curry was cooking, enabling Golden State to establish an almost unstoppable 18-point advantage in the fourth quarter. But Denver rallied for a late run to tie the game, and with 4.1 seconds left, Curry turned the ball over on a failed pass. He missed his final five shots, setting himself up for Nikola Jokic's desperate heave that won the game.

Curry's final line was excellent from a fantasy basketball standpoint, even though the Warriors didn't win. Over his past eight games, he averaged 26.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 triples and 1.1 steals.

What happened to Stephen Curry?

In November 2023, Curry fell during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He completed the game with 38 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Stephen Curry has missed a total of two games due to knee injuries this season.

Stephen Curry's stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Stephen Curry has shown his immaculate skills when playing against the Detroit Pistons. He averages 24.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds in the 22 games he has played against them.

The noteworthy game where Stephen Curry scored the most points against the Detroit Pistons occurred on Jan. 16, 2016, when he recorded an impressive 38 points.

Stephen Curry's last performance against Detroit Pistons

Stephen Curry last played against the Pistons on Nov. 6, 2023. He had a solid performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-109 victory.

Curry started well after the Pistons took an early lead in the first quarter. He finished the match with a game-high 34 points and had a plus/minus rating of +17. Chris Paul also contributed with 17 points, while Dario Šarić and Jonathan Kuminga had notable contributions as well.