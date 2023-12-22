Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest injury update for 2x MVP (Dec. 22)

Stephen Curry is available for the Golden State Warriors game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, December 22,

During the home winning streak, Curry has averaged 32.3 points per game on 54.5% from the field, 50.0% from three, and 91.3% from the free-throw line.

The Warriors are riding a six-game home winning streak and have won three consecutive games overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry has experienced several injuries throughout his career, but this season, he has faced a few notable setbacks.

On November 15, 2023, Curry sustained a sore right knee during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, and was expected to miss some time.

Curry has remained a resilient and dominant force on the court despite the injury.

Stephen Curry stats vs. the Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry has averaged 29.2 points per game against the Washington Wizards in his career. In 12 games on the road, he has averaged 27.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Curry's recent notable performance was against the Washington Wizards, scoring 51 points on 19-of-28 shots. This was one of his four 50-point games in his career. His exceptional shooting and dominance highlighted the game, mainly matched up against the Wizards' elite point guard, John Wall, who scored 41 points and ten assists.

Steph Curry's spectacular performance defying age and carrying the Warriors

Stephen Curry has been nothing short of sensational this season and delivering MVP-like numbers despite the Golden State Warriors' struggles. In his first 26 games, Curry averaged an impressive 30 points on 50-43-92 shooting splits, firmly placing himself in the MVP conversation.

His remarkable performance has been a beacon of hope for the Warriors, with the team outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court.

Curry's impact goes beyond his statistics, as he has been instrumental in elevating the team's performance. The Warriors' offensive efficiency with Curry on the floor was an impressive 118.9, which significantly dropped to 99.9 when he was off the court.