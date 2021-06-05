Is Terry Stotts the right choice to replace Steve Clifford as the Orlando Magic's head coach?

The rebuilding Orlando Magic have parted ways with their head coach, Steve Clifford. Clifford coached the Magic for three years and went to the NBA playoffs twice. He ended the longest playoff drought in franchise history in the 2018-19 season and clinched the Southeast Division title for the first time since 2010. It was reported to ESPN as a "mutual decision" after the coach and Orlando Magic management realized that the rebuilding timeline didn't match Clifford's goals.

As the Orlando Magic move into a full rebuilding process, coach Steve Clifford and the franchise have agreed together to a parting, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

The Orlando Magic are now in the market for a new head coach. Meanwhile, former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is reportedly drawing attention from the front office.

After a heartbreaking early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Trail Blazers fired coach Stotts after he repeatedly failed to get the team a deep postseason run. The Trail Blazers have had first-round exits in four of the last five seasons and have been swept in three of the last five seasons.

Should Terry Stotts be given the Orlando Magic head coaching job?

Can Terry Stotts coach the Orlando Magic through a rebuild?

Coach Terry Stotts doesn't really have a winning record in the playoffs but is a fabulous regular season coach. He has a record of 517-486 (.515) overall and 402-318 (.558) with Portland. But the Magic aren't exactly looking for playoff success, to begin with. They want someone who can help with the rebuild and develop the young players into stars.

The Magic have interest in former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, league sources say, after Orlando and Steve Clifford parted ways today. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 5, 2021

Terry Stotts was hired as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012, right after the team drafted Damian Lillard. Stotts was pivotal in Lillard's success and made him into the All-Star that he is. In his second and third years with the Blazers, he coached the team to 50 wins in consecutive seasons. In his fourth year, despite losing four of his starters, Stotts coached the team to the second round.

He lost most of his starters this season as well, but made the necessary adjustments to eventually have a winning record. The Blazers finished as the conference's sixth seed. Stotts has also been a major factor in the development of guard CJ McCollum.

That type of developmental role is something the Orlando Magic are concerned with, given the young talent they have recently acquired. Cole Anthony is showing potential as a great point guard. He has already hit two game-winners this season and is an extremely skilled player. If Stotts coaches him the same way he did Lillard, Anthony could also evolve into an All-Star for the Orlando Magic.

Stotts' failures in the playoffs are a big reason why no title contending team will knock on his doors. He is consistently criticized for his lack of defensive strategies as the team's downfall is usually their subpar defense. However, Stotts is one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the game. This season, the Trail Blazers were ranked second in offensive rating.

The Orlando Magic are hoping that coach Stotts helps in leading the team to a new chapter, similar to what he did in Portland. Hence, it is safe to say he can help a rebuilding Magic team rather than coach a championship contender.

Also Read: Is Jason Kidd the right head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers?

Edited by Arnav Kholkar