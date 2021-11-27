Is Tobias Harris playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Tobias Harris' Philadelphia 76ers had a bright start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign with an 8-2 record in the first ten games. But due to injuries and health protocols, they have won only two of their last nine matches.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off yet another disappointing 118-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and will be looking for a win. Ranking 9th in the Eastern Conference standings is not a position head coach Doc Rivers will be happy with.

Joel Embiid's absence has been the catalyst for their losing streak. Although Tobias Harris featured in some of those fixtures, his efforts were not enough to lead the Sixers to victory every other night.

With the Sixers short-handed, fans will be interested in knowing which of their stars will be available against the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves.

What is Tobias Harris' status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball

Tobias Harris has been out due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocol but made a return against the Toronto Raptors on November 11. Sixteen days later, the injury report lists him as "questionable" for the game against the Wolves due to left hip soreness.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid.

The Sixers forward played in five games after his return, losing four of them, but his most recent injury came in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tobias Harris had to limp off the court late in the fourth quarter and has missed two games since then. He is likely to miss game No. 9 so far this season.

When will Tobias Harris return?

The Sixers have not given any update on the severity or likely timeline of his return. However, his status on the injury report might first have to be upgraded to "probable" before he suits up again.

Losing their 8th match in ten outings will not be a good look for the Sixers. Although there are no easy victories in the NBA, they'd undoubtedly have an easier time against the Wolves if Tobias Harris is on the floor.

How does Tobias Harris' absence impact the 76ers?

Tobias Harris is undoubtedly the second-best player on the Sixers roster and given their current predicament (Embiid's unavailability), winning will be a daunting task. While they have decent talent on the roster, their consistency is in question.

The versatile forward is averaging 20.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% from the field. They will undoubtedly have a hard time scoring without him, especially against an improved Timberwolves team.

