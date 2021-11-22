Is Tobias Harris playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

Tobias Harris' Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Sacramento Kings in a tantalizing NBA 2021-22 season encounter set to take place tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 118-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Sacramento Kings succumbed to a 123-105 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

The Philadelphia 76ers are already shorthanded because of Ben Simmons' absence, they will be curious to know Tobias Harris' playing status for tonight's game against Sacramento Kings.

What is Tobias Harris' status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings?

Tobias Harris has been listed as questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings due to left hip soreness. Harris had earlier missed a few games due to Covid-19 protocols but made a return in the 76ers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he limped off with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers forward Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will be questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the #sacramentokings . Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) and Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) remain sidelined. #Sixers forward Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will be questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the #sacramentokings. Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) and Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) remain sidelined.

Head coach Doc Rivers decided not to risk him for the remainder of the game against the Blazers, and he is likely to miss tonight's game as well.

When will Tobias Harris return?

There has been no update on the extent of Tobias Harris' injury or the return timeline as of yet.

How does Tobias Harris' absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers?

In the 11 games he has featured in, Tobias Harris has averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. In Ben Simmons' absence, he has taken up a more prominent role dictating play, showing his versatility. His rebounding and scoring prowess have remained intact, proving the fact that he is certainly the Philadelphia 76ers' second-best player.

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Doc Rivers: "I didn't think we had a smart offensive night, but this game came down to made 3s. It's a make-miss league. I thought we should've had more."



Then I asked him about the decision to go small and Tobias Harris' offensive game. Doc Rivers: "I didn't think we had a smart offensive night, but this game came down to made 3s. It's a make-miss league. I thought we should've had more."Then I asked him about the decision to go small and Tobias Harris' offensive game. https://t.co/EMNfk2duuk

The 76ers will surely miss Harris' services, who has been one of the most consistent power forwards this season. Despite the loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Harris had a fantastic game, scoring 28 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The difference in the scoreline would have been even more emphatic if Harris had not performed as well as he did, and it is likely that the Philadelphia 76ers will suffer on both ends of the court without him even against a weak team like Sacramento Kings.

