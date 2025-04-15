Is Trae Young playing against the Orlando Magic tonight? Latest on Hawks star's availability for NBA Play-In Tournament (April 15)

Trae Young is listed as probable for the Atlanta Hawks’ play-in tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Young, much like most the season, is on the report because of an Achilles issue. He has, however, continued to play through the injury and should feature in this crucial game as well.

Young has been mostly fit this season and played in 76 games, tied for the second-highest mark in his career. He had another successful offensive season and led the league in assists (11.6) for the first time in his seven-year career. He also averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

The Hawks star guard will be crucial to their chances as they look to beat Orlando to qualify for the playoffs to face the Boston Celtics. Even if Atlanta ends up losing this game, it will get another shot at qualification by facing the winners of the game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

While Trae Young should play, the Hawks will be without several key contributors on Tuesday. Clint Capela, who has been moved to a bench role this season, is out for the game with a hand injury.

Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson (torn labrum in left shoulder), Larry Nance Jr. (knee) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder instability) will miss the rest of the season.

How has Trae Young fared against the Orlando Magic?

Trae Young has faced the Orlando Magic in 23 regular-season games in his career. He has a 13-10 winning record in those games and averaged 26.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Young faced Orlando most recently on April 8, when the Magic won 119-112. The four-time All-Star had a good game, though, with 28 points and 10 assists. He shot 10 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc. If the Hawks are to beat the Magic on Tuesday, Young would need to be at his absolute best.

How and where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic?

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Kia Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

