Is Trae Young playing today against the New York Knicks? Latest injury update on Hawks star (Jan. 20)

Trae Young is available to play after being listed as probable on the injury report before the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday. Young has been a regular on Atlanta’s injury reports in the past few weeks with right Achilles tendinitis. However, the condition hasn’t prevented him from taking the court. So, that should be the case on Monday as well.

Young was also listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. He played and had 28 points, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in a 119-115 overtime win.

Trae Young is arguably the most important player for the Atlanta Hawks. In 38 games this season, he averages 23.2 points, a league-leading 11.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

This should be an interesting game, as this is the first time Young will return to Madison Square Garden after doing the dice celebration after a 108-100 win in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 12.

While Young should play, the Atlanta Hawks will be without Cody Zeller (personal), Larry Nance Jr. (right hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder). Jalen Johnson is probable with right shoulder inflammation.

What is Trae Young’s career record against New York Knicks?

Trae Young has faced the Knicks 21 times in the regular season with a 7-14 record. While he has often played the role of a villain for the Madison Square Garden crowd, that hasn’t converted into regular-season success.

While his team has struggled to get wins, he has impressed individually with an average of 25.4 points, 9.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. After what happened the last time Young played in New York, expect a hostile crowd on Monday.

Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks?

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the eight games scheduled for Monday and will tip off at 3 p.m. EST from Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta.

Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both services require active subscriptions.

