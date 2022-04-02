Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have drastically improved since returning from the All-Star break and will be looking to keep the momentum going. They are enjoying a four-game winning streak and will be eager to extend it to five.

The Hawks' 2021-22 NBA season has been disappointing, though especially after they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals and have retained the core of that team. However, they have made a run to close out the season and will be looking to continue in such a fashion.

Their emphatic 131-107 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers is a boost going into their next game. The Hawks have the second-best offensive rating in the league, which shows how much of a threat they are on that end of the floor.

Kevin Huerter: 23 PTS

Trae young drops 30 PTS as the Atlanta Hawks cruise past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 131-107.

Where the team has struggled this season is on defense. They are currently the fourth-worst ranked team defensively and have allowed 112.4 points per game.

The Hawks have a big test tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. A victory will have playoff ramifications, which is why Young's availability is a source of concern for many.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a shot as Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors defends

According to the most recent injury update, Young is listed as "probable" with groin soreness ahead of the Brooklyn Nets. Young has played with a sore groin for a few weeks now and risked reaggravating it last time out against the Cleveland Cavaliers but will be good to go tonight.

Nate McMillan said Trae Young still has some soreness in his groin. He'll be a game-time decision, but he is listed as probable on the injury report.

McMillan also said John Collins' finger is still in a splint. No timetable on a possible return.



McMillan also said John Collins’ finger is still in a splint. No timetable on a possible return. Nate McMillan said Trae Young still has some soreness in his groin. He’ll be a game-time decision, but he is listed as probable on the injury report. McMillan also said John Collins’ finger is still in a splint. No timetable on a possible return.

The game against the Nets is crucial even though their appearance in the play-in tournament is assured. They will have a chance to move up to 8th position if they win against the Nets, as the 8th, 9th, and 10th placed teams all have the same record and are only differentiated by head-to-head.

Young has been sensational this season and is responsible for the majority of the success the Hawks are enjoying. He is currently in the top five in both scoring and assists this season.

The All-Star guard has also been dependable for the team and has played in all but six games for the Hawks. Although a deep run in the playoffs is unlikely, the Hawks will fight tooth and nail to participate in the event. So far this season, Trae Young is averaging 28.2 points, 9.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field.

