Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Celtics? Latest injury update on Hawks star ahead of matchup (23rd April 2023)

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks managed to get a much-needed win against the Boston Celtics as they were able to protect their home court in Game 3. The team had an explosive offensive outing with 56.0% shooting, including 44.1% from 3-point range.

For Game 4, Trae Young will be available to play as he looks to lead the Atlanta Hawks to another win to even the odds at 2-2. Young is averaging 24.0 points on 41.9% shooting, including 26.3% from 3-point range, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds so far in this first-round series.

After struggling to shoot the ball in Games 1 and 2, the Hawks' All-Star was able to answer the call in Game 3 as he scored 32 points on 12-22 shooting, including 2-6 from 3-point range, nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks. His impressive outing was followed by Dejounte Murray's 25 points on 11-21 shooting, including 2-6 from 3-point range, six rebounds and five assists.

Trae Young on Game 3 victory

The two clutch shots down in crunch time came at the hands of the Hawks' dynamic backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

With 2:24 left in the fourth quarter, Al Horford was able to hold his ground against Young's dribble penetration as he forced him out to the corner 3-point line. However, the Hawks point guard was able to drill a tough-contested step-back jumper to extend their lead to five.

As Boston trimmed the lead to just three, Murray counter punched with a tough jumper against former Spurs teammate Derrick White with 2.8 seconds remaining on the shot clock and 1:42 left to go in the fourth quarter.

After the victory, Trae Young spoke about the importance of guard play.

"Guards are supposed to be able to control the game, and we consider ourselves two pretty good guards,” Young said. “We have to be able to control the games when we have leads."

Hawks coach Quin Snyder spoke after the game and followed up Young's statements as he gave the backcourt duo's leadership some praise.

"At one point, I was just like, I should just keep quiet and let them do it,” Snyder said. “They had some isolation situations where they created for themselves and for other guys, and a lot of that was them just figuring it out. People feed off that."

In a pivotal Game 4 matchup, the Hawks could make this first-round series 2-2 before heading back to Boston.

