Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are getting ready for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. The showdown between the two Eastern Conference opponents will present a big opportunity for the Hawks to move up the standings.

After being one of the NBA's more pleasant surprises last year, the Atlanta Hawks have been inconsistent this year. The Hawks (29-32) are 10th in the East this season after making the Eastern Conference finals last season. As Atlanta tries to make a push towards a playoff spot, it faces a challenge from one of the East's best teams.

The team is going to need its All-Star guard, Young, in the lineup as much as possible. Over his last six games, Young has been a consistent force. He averaged 29.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, while shooting 46.5%, during that stretch.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. The star, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day by the Hawks. Young played in the Hawks' last game against the Boston Celtics, finishing with 31 points and six assists while shooting 12 of 25 Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see if Trae will play for the Hawks as they face the Chicago Bulls (39-23), who are second in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has been a force with star wing DeMar DeRozan becoming a sleeper for the NBA's MVP award. If the Hawks can pull off an upset victory tonight, they will have a chance to gain some momentum. They are 1-2 since the All-Star break.

After Thursday night's showdown, Atlanta will have a pair of away games against the Washington Wizards (28-33) and Detroit Pistons (15-47).

For a team that needs to string together as many wins as possible, Thursday night could be a big opportunity.

Young has averaged 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, while shooting 45.8%, including 37.6% from 3-point range. Young, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, has been an All-Star in two of his four seasons. He was a breakout sensation as one of college basketball's best players in his lone season at Oklahoma (2017-18).

