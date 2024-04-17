Is Trae Young playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Hawks All-Star's status in NBA Play-In clash (April 17)

The 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks have listed guard Trae Young as available for Wednesday night's NBA Eastern Conference play-in clash against the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls. The winner of this contest will play the loser of the seventh seed vs. eighth seed matchup to secure the eighth seed and face the Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Hawks concluded their regular season on a somber note, succumbing to a resounding 157-115 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. With this loss, the Hawks wrapped up their season with a 36-46 record, landing them in third place in the Southeast Division, trailing the division-leading Orlando Magic by a considerable 11-game margin.

In its game against Indiana, Atlanta trailed by a staggering 15 points after the first quarter. Although the Hawks managed to mount a comeback and evened the score with 4:26 remaining in the first half, their momentum was short-lived as they were outscored 22-8, ultimately trailing by 14 points at halftime.

Despite their efforts, the Hawks failed to bridge the gap in the second half, unable to narrow the deficit against Indiana's relentless offensive onslaught. Atlanta struggled from the field, shooting at a 43.8% clip, with a modest 12 of 36 performance from beyond the arc. Conversely, Indiana delivered a scorching shooting display, boasting a remarkable 65% shooting efficiency throughout the game.

Dejounte Murray emerged as the leading scorer for the Hawks, tallying 32 points in a losing effort.

What happened to Trae Young?

Trae Young sustained a ligament tear in his left pinky finger on Feb. 23 during a game against the Toronto Raptors. He underwent surgery four days later to address the injury.

The exact timing of the injury remains uncertain, as Trae persisted in playing despite experiencing discomfort. Despite the injury, he completed the game, scoring 11 points on 2 of 6 shooting and providing seven assists.

Trae Young stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Trae Young has appeared in 18 games against the Chicago Bulls, going 7-11. He has averaged 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists, with 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks on 41.5% shooting from the field, including 31.9% from the 3-point line and 86.8% from the free throw line.

In the two games he played against the Bulls this season, he averaged 20.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.5 assists with 0.5 steals and 4.0 turnovers on subpar efficiency from the field at 29.0%, including 21.7% from the 3-point line and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

