Is Trae Young playing tonight? Exploring Hawks star's availability vs Bucks (Feb. 7)

Trae Young is listed as probable to play for the Atlanta Hawks' matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The star guard's participation will be a game-time decision.

Young suited up for the Hawk's last game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, which ended in a 125-126 home loss for Atlanta. He played over 43 minutes, leading the Hawks' losing effort with his double-double performance of 32 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and a steal.

What happened to Trae Young?

Trae Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, which has affected him for most of the season. However, he has continued to play through injury and has missed only four games.

The last game Young missed was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 27. Since then, he has suited up for five straight games for the Hawks and is expected to do the same against the Bucks on Friday.

Trae Young's stats vs Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young has played 16 regular season games against the Milwaukee Bucks in his career, winning six. He has averaged 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steals across the games.

Friday's matchup will be the Hawks and Young's third encounter against the Bucks this season, including their NBA Cup semifinal matchup that the Bucks won. The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists across the previous two games as the teams stand 1-1 against each other.

Trae Young is averaging 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in the 47 games he has played while shooting 40.6% from the field, including 34.1% from deep.

The Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 23-28 record. They have won just one of their last 10 games after their home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are fifth in the East with a 27-22 record. They have won five of their last 10 matchups and are coming off a 112-102 road victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Bucks-Hawks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be televised locally on FDSSE and FDSWI. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.

