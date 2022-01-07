Is Trae Young playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Without Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks secured their 17th win of the season in their last outing against the San Antonio Spurs. For over a month, the Hawks have failed to win back-to-back games, which is disappointing for a team that reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks have one of the most effective offenses in the league this season, as they are currently ranked second on offensive rating (114.2). Their success offensively is largely due to Trae Young's brilliance in scoring and creating for his teammates.

Young missed the Hawks' last game against the Spurs following his record-breaking performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, his 56-point performance was not enough to spur the Hawks to victory.

Later tonight, the Hawks will take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. They have won four of their last ten games, and a win against the Lakers will be a huge boost. To achieve that, they will need all the help they can get, especially the presence of their best offensive player.

Trae Young is questionable for tonight's game against the LA Lakers

The Hawks have listed Trae Young as "questionable" ahead of their tie against the Lakers due to a lower back contusion. If he misses the game tonight, it will be the second consecutive game he will miss due to the back injury.

It was expected that he would suit up in the Hawks' last outing but the medical team chose to leave him out of the squad. The nature of this particular game might require him to suit up and play through the injury, something he has done a lot of in the past. However, him taking the court will be dependent on the severity of his soreness.

When will Trae Young return?

There is no timeline for Trae Young's return as of now. The medical team will still need to evaluate his injury before a decision is made.

Although the Hawks are enduring a disappointing run at the moment, there is still enough time for them to turn things around, especially with Trae Young fully healthy. The second half of the season is a great opportunity for them to turn their campaign around if they hope to feature in the playoffs.

How does Trae Young's absence impact the Hawks?

Trae Young has been the spark offensively for the Hawks, and scoring has been a lot easier with him on the floor. Although Cam Reddish has stepped up recently, helping the team stay competitive, they are so much better with Young.

Young has missed four games so far this season, and the Hawks have a 2-2 record in those games. So far, the All-Star is averaging 28.4 points, 9.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

