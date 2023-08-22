Is there any truth to the James Harden Saudi Arabia rumors? Exploring the authenticity of the viral claim

With James Harden's public outrage against Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey dominating NBA circles, rumors about him potentially playing in Saudi Arabia have emerged. The oil-rich country's soccer league has made waves recently due to the outrageous salaries offered to European soccer stars.

The same has been considered in Harden's situation amid his standoff with the Sixers. Some viral online rumors have left fans wondering if Harden is actually planning to play in the Asian country after his NBA stint. So will "The Beard" play in Saudi Arabia next?

The answer to that is no. James Harden will not play in Saudi Arabia. The viral claim doesn't hold any relevant information or reporting. A Twitter parody account named "B**tCrack Sports" first mentioned Harden's links to Saudi Arabia as a meme.

That page has posted several memes before like this, often leaving fans wondering about the relevance of the report. Many other parody accounts have spread false rumors linking James Harden with a move to Saudi Arabia.

James Harden's Saudi rumors don't hold any depth as he is still under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers

Saudi Arabia's potential as a top soccer league is getting unlocked with big-name inclusions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar Jr. However, their basketball league is yet to reach a place where they can lure top hoopers from around the globe, let alone the NBA.

James Harden is still under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He opted into his $35.6 million player option this summer instead of becoming a free agent. Until the 76ers buy out his contract and waive him, Harden will be ineligible to play in Saudi Arabia or any other country abroad.

Harden also seems motivated to continue his pursuit of an NBA championship. He wants a trade to another contender. Harden, 33, still has several years left as one of the best guards in the NBA.

Harden is past his prime, but his production remains elite among point guards around the league. Harden has averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists a game in his last three seasons. Playing in Saudi Arabia now or years down the line would be a big step down for him and his legacy too.

Meanwhile, James Harden admitted he would want to play in China at some point during his recent visit to the country. Here's what he said:

"Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy, you know what I mean? So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here."

James Harden's comments on playing in China only debunk the false reports that he would take his talents to Saudi Arabia next.

