Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2022 NBA playoffs

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics later tonight at TD Garden for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Both teams have been incredible throughout the playoffs, but only one spot is left in the NBA Finals, and the Celtics have the advantage. Boston currently holds a 3-2 series lead against Miami, and are the favorites to be crowned conference champions.

Although TD Garden is not a fort, the Celtics have been perfect during closeout games in this year's playoffs. However, Miami, who have won in Boston before, can pull off another victory and give themselves a chance in the series-deciding Game 7.

It has been a tale of big leads, with Game 5 being the closest to what was expected from both teams coming into the series. Defense has been the calling card for both teams in the playoffs, but surprisingly, several records have been set owing to large leads.

Later tonight, action will resume in the conference finals, and as such, Herro's availability is a source of concern for Miami Heat fans. Although he is not their best player, his presence is always a big boost.

Tyler Herro is questionable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics

Herro has been listed as "questionable" in the Heat injury report due to a left groin strain. He sustained the injury in Game 3 of this series and has since been on the sidelines.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Tyler Herro was upgraded to questionable for Game 6 on the Heat's latest injury report.



Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent are all also questionable for Game 6. Tyler Herro was upgraded to questionable for Game 6 on the Heat's latest injury report.Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent are all also questionable for Game 6.

While that is not great news, there is hope that he will feature. His status has been upgraded from "out," which is a sign that the guard has made improvements in his recovery.

When will Tyler Herro return?

There is no official date for Herro's return. However, with his team's season on the line, there is a chance that he will play tonight.

The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year provides a boost offensively, and Miami undoubtedly needs one, seeing as they have been poor offensively in their last two outings. Although Victor Oladipo has stepped up, there is still a lot they are missing without Herro.

How does Tyler Herro's absence impact the Miami Heat?

Herro has arguably been the best player for the Heat this season. He made significant improvements from last season's display, which helped catapult the Heat to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, he has struggled this postseason, especially in the conference finals. His three-point shooting has been woeful, converting only one shot in 14 attempts.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyler Herro is 2-17 on his last 17 threes.



Duncan Robinson is 3-18 on his last 18 threes. Tyler Herro is 2-17 on his last 17 threes.Duncan Robinson is 3-18 on his last 18 threes. https://t.co/75wKyEHG5F

Nonetheless, he brings a different look off the bench. He executes the pick-and-roll action to perfection, and while his shooting from range has taken a dip, his ability to knock down floaters and create for his teammates has been missed.

