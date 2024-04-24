Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Heat's guard's status for Game 2 (April 24)

Miami Heat have listed their guard, Tyler Herro, as available and he will play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference’s round one of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat have a history of defying the odds, often attributed to the strategic prowess of Erik Spoelstra and the on-court leadership of Jimmy Butler. However, Butler's absence for the entirety of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics poses a significant challenge for Miami. Furthermore, the potential unavailability of key players like Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier further complicates their situation.

With several critical players sidelined, it becomes increasingly difficult to envision the Heat securing more than a single victory in the series against the Celtics. Despite Spoelstra's coaching acumen and the team's resilience, the absence of key personnel presents a formidable obstacle for Miami to overcome.

Boston showcased their offensive prowess in a commanding 114-94 victory over Heat in Game 1 on April 21, with four of their five starters contributing 17 or more points. The team also equaled a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a playoff game, highlighting their perimeter shooting proficiency.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, Tyler Herro's availability for the Miami Heat was limited due to a series of injuries. He appeared in only 36 out of 64 games, facing multiple setbacks throughout the season. In November, an ankle injury sidelined him for a considerable portion of the month. Upon his return, he encountered another setback with a shoulder injury and migraines, resulting in an additional two-game absence.

During the Heat's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Tyler Herro suffered a knee injury, forcing him out of action since his return against the Houston Rockets.

This injury caused him to miss 20 games during that period. Herro sustained the injury while attempting to advance the ball against tight defensive pressure. Unfortunately, he slipped and hyperextended his left knee, losing possession of the ball. Displaying evident discomfort, Herro remained on the floor and had to be carried off the court.

