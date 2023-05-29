Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Celtics? | Latest injury update on Heat's star ahead of matchup (May 29, 2023)

Tyler Herro is arguably the best scorer for the Miami Heat. He can score from any spot on the floor and can catch fire at any given moment. However, he hasn't been healthy throughout the playoffs.

After only 19 minutes of postseason action, Herro injured his hand and has been sidelined since then. He scored 12 points on 55.6% shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks, but may not return in the playoffs.

Herro's team is tied with the Boston Celtics and will play a crucial Game 7 on Monday night. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard will be sidelined with a hand injury and won't be able to help his team advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro may not return in the playoffs, even if the Miami Heat advance to the NBA Finals

Miami Heat fans were hoping that Tyler Herro would be ready by Game 7. Unfortunately for him, it appears that his injury is much more serious, which is why he may not return in the postseason.

Herro was cleared to resume basketball activities a few days ago, which is good news. However, there is no timetable for his return yet, meaning that he may miss the 2023 NBA Finals if the Heat advance to it.

The shooting guard missed 15 games in the regular season and all but one game in the postseason.

Tyler Herro's injury status is not very optimistic for the Miami Heat (Image via Getty Images)

Tyler Herro's absence will drastically impact the Heat, who've struggled to consistently score over the past few games. Not only is the shooting guard a fantastic scorer, but Miami is also struggling with depth as both Herro and Victor Oladipo have been ruled out of Game 7.

The 23-year-old guard averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season. Interestingly, he was injured during the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics as well.

Herro is the best scorer on the Miami Heat

The Celtics know what the young star is capable of. He was fantastic in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble. In six games of the series, Tyler Herro averaged 19.2 points per game on 52.3% shooting.

Unfortunately for the Heat, Erik Spoelstra won't be able to use Herro in the rotation for Game 7. Oladipo is also out, while Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

