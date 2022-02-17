Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are preparing for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The matchup features a pair of Eastern Conference opponents that are eager to pick up a victory before the All-Star break.

Miami currently finds itself in second place in the East with an overall record of 37-21 this year. With one of their most dynamic scorers in Tyler Herro expected to miss tonight's game, they'll have to find contributions elsewhere.

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat have dealt with some adversity with injuries to a number of key players. Now that the Heat have finally started to get healthy again, the team has been firing on all cylinders.

The Heat have won six of their last ten games and are trending towards making another surge up the ranks for the second half of the season.

When Miami has been at its best this year, it's been in part because of the play of young sharpshooting wing Tyler Herro.

One of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league, Herro has been sensational with his play for the Heat this year. He is becoming a runaway favorite for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

So far this year, Herro is averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from three.

Tyler Herro is officially out for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat shooting guard Herro is officially out for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The team says that Herro is currently dealing with a knee injury.

There's no reason to try to force him to play while the team is just one game away from a lengthy All-Star break. Herro also missed Miami's most recent matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

It's clear that the team is stressing caution with their valuable asset.

It's been a great start to the year for the Miami Heat as they find themselves within striking range of securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami came into the 2021-22 NBA season with a talented roster that looked to have the potential to make some noise come playoff time. When Miami has been healthy this year, they have looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.

The goal now will be to get everyone on the roster ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is shaping up to be extremely competitive.

