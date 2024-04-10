Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Heat's guard's status (April 10)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as uncertain for the upcoming marquee cross-conference matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday for the second and final game of their season series, with the Mavericks winning the first 114-108 on March 7.

Miami aims to clinch a top-six finish in its final three games, trailing the Indiana Pacers (46-34) by just a game and a half for the sixth spot. Alternatively, the Heat could vie for seventh place, securing homecourt advantage in the play-in phase if a direct playoff berth proves elusive.

Jimmy Butler spearheads Miami's scoring efforts, boasting an average of 21.1 points per game. He also tops the team in assists with 5.0 per game and steals with 1.3 per game. Furthermore, the return of Tyler Herro, who recently rejoined the squad following a prolonged injury hiatus, provides additional firepower.

Herro, who started the first 36 games of the season before his injury, has now come off the bench in all three games since his return. Despite this shift, Herro continues to log significant minutes, playing at least 25 minutes in each of his first two games back. Herro bolsters Miami's offensive prowess with an average of 21.0 points per game this season.

In their overtime 117-111 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Herro notched a team-high 33 points, five rebounds and four assists.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, Tyler Herro was limited to just 36 appearances out of the Miami Heat's 64 games due to a series of injuries. An ankle injury sidelined him for a significant portion of November.

Upon his return, he faced another setback with a shoulder injury and migraines, which caused him to miss an additional two games. During the Heat's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Herro suffered a knee injury, which has kept him out of action ever since making his return against Houston Rockets. He missed 20 games in this period.

Tyler Herro was injured while attempting to bring the ball up the court against tight defensive pressure. In the process, he slipped and hyperextended his left knee as he lost possession of the ball. Herro, clearly in pain, grasped his knee and lay on the floor. He was then carried off the court, unable to return to play.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat?

The highly anticipated cross-conference clash featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat will enjoy national coverage on ESPN. Additionally, local fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Sun and WFAA/UniMas 49 for home and away broadcasts, respectively.

For those preferring online streaming, the game will be accessible via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Furthermore, viewers can take advantage of a week-long free trial of NBA TV with the option to subscribe for continued access.