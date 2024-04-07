Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Heat's star's status (April 7)

Tyler Herro will play against the Indiana Pacers and his return adds an extra dimension to the Miami Heat. With the Heat scheduled to take on the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Sunday, they currently hold a 43-34 record, securing the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Indiana (44-34) currently occupies the sixth spot in the standings, holding a slim half-game lead over Miami. It's a critical juncture as the top six teams in each conference secure automatic playoff berths, while teams ranked seventh through 10th must navigate through the play-in round for a chance to advance.

Herro holds the second position in scoring for the Heat, boasting an average of 20.7 points per game, narrowly trailing behind Jimmy Butler, who leads the team with 21.0 points per game.

How did Tyler Herro fare on his return?

Herro returned to the court on Friday after being absent since February 23rd. He had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, helping Miami defeat the Houston Rockets 119-104.

Despite his extended absence, Herro showcased sharpness in Friday's game. Impressively, he maintained a clean sheet with zero turnovers and efficiently converted 7 out of 14 shot attempts.

While displaying proficiency in most areas, his sole setback came from beyond the arc, where he connected on just 1 of 4 attempts.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, the former Sixth Man of the Year was limited to just 36 appearances out of the Miami Heat's 64 games due to a series of injuries.

An ankle injury sidelined him for a significant portion of November. Upon his return, he faced another setback, this time with a shoulder injury and migraines, which caused him to miss an additional two games.

During the Heat's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 23rd, Herro suffered a knee injury, which has kept him out of action ever since making his return against Houston. He missed 20 games in this period.

Tyler Herro was injured while attempting to bring the ball up the court against tight defensive pressure. In the process, he slipped and hyperextended his left knee as he lost possession of the ball. Herro, clearly in pain, grasped his knee and lay on the floor. He was then carried off the court, unable to return to play.