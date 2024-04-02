Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on former 6th Man of The Year's status revealed (April 2)

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro as an important piece if the team intends to make another deep run in the postseason. Miami next faces long-time rival New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

It's the third and last time both teams meet this season, with the Knicks winning the previous two. According to the Heat's recent injury report, Herro remains out with a knee injury. He's expected to be back by mid-April, right in time for the postseason. Also not suiting up is Josh Richardson, who's out for the season.

The Heat are 41-33 record and seventh in the Eastern Conference. They aim t o avoid the Play-In Tournament, trailing the Indiana Pacers by just one game. It also helps that the team is carrying the momentum from back-to-back wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards.

While Herro and Richardson are out, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin are game-time decisions.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro last played for the Miami Heat on Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, he has missed 18 consecutive games and 28 overall this seson.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has been plagued by injuries in his five-year career in the NBA. This time, his foot has kept him sidelined lately. Among other injuries he has had this season are shoulder and ankle.

Tyler Herro stats vs New York Knicks

In the two games the Knicks and the Heat have played this season, Herro played the second matchup on Jan. 27 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, which the Knicks won by 16 points.

The former 6th Man of the Year logged in 35 minutes and tallied 18 points, three assists and one rebound. He shot 7-of-18 from the field and 4-of-11 from beyond the 3-point line. Leading the team in scoring was Jimmy Butler, with 28 points, while Duncan Robinson produced 19 off the bench.