Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Miami Heat's guard's status revealed (March 8)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will be sidelined for the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. This matchup marks the second and final meeting between the two teams this season.

Tyler is reportedly not traveling with the team for their two-game West Coast road trip. The Heat are coming off a 114-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the first set of the back-to-back.

The Heat have split their past four games and have gone 5-2 since the All-Star break. They have maintained a winning record on the road, going 18-14. However, they have lost two consecutive games on the road and are 3-2 in their previous five.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, the former Sixth Man of the Year was constrained to playing in just 36 of the Heat's 58 games, hindered by various injuries.

Expand Tweet

An ankle problem sidelined Herro for much of November. After making a comeback, he encountered further setbacks due to a shoulder injury and migraines, which led to missing an additional two games.

A recent incident on Feb. 23, during a matchup with the Pelicans, has kept him out of play since.

While advancing the ball against tight defensive pressure, Tyler slipped, causing his left knee to hyperextend as he lost control of the ball. The aftermath of the fall saw him on the court, clutching his knee in evident pain.

Tyler Herro stats vs. OKC Thunder

The Heat guard has appeared in six games against the OKC Thunder, going 4-2. He has averaged 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.0% shooting from the field, including an impressive 46.7% from the 3-point range and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

Tyler Herro is on the verge of joining the esteemed 50/40/90 shooting club, currently a mere percentage point away with a field goal percentage of 49.0%.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder?

The game between the Miami Heat and OKC Thunder will begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with local broadcast on NSBI OKC and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and be purchased as a subscription.