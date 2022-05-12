Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat lead their second-round series 3-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, in part thanks to Tyler Herro helping clinch a Game 1 victory to set the momentum.

He led the team with 25 points coming off the bench, his second-best playoff total, followed closely by Bam Adebayo's 24 points. His playoff career-high came against the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals in Game 4, where he recorded 37 points.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tyler Herro wins the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year Award Tyler Herro wins the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year Award 🔥 https://t.co/FR2faPNLLZ

Herro shot 52.9% from the field, netting nine of 17 attempts, while he shot 66.7% from three-point range, sinking four of six threes attempted.

He registered a perfect score from the charity stripe, netting all three of his free throws. In Game 4, at the Wells Fargo Center, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year posted a double-double in the Heat's loss to the 76ers.

The 22-year-old has been playing through a sprained ankle for the better part of the postseason. Despite his injury, he has featured in all postseason fixtures and has averaged 14.7 points, completing 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

What's Tyler Herro's status for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Tyler Herro No. 14 of the Miami Heat warms up prior to Game 1.

The Miami Heat have ruled their Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, as questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Herro has been diagnosed with an ankle injury, which has limited his performance.

He has, however, yet to miss a game for the Heat and could suit up for tonight's Game 6 encounter against the 76ers, but typically plays fewer minutes on the court.

He has been a key part of the Heat's rotation roster and has gotten buckets for the team when given an opportunity.

The Heat will be on the road in tonight's game as they hope to seal off the series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Their will to win the series will be tested tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, as the 76ers will put up a fight and hope to force a Game 7.

Edited by Adam Dickson