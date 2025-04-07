Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat guard's status (April 7)

Tyler Herro is questionable for the Miami Heat’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. He is dealing with a right thigh contusion and missed the Heat’s previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Herro suffered the injury during a fast break against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the topic on Saturday, via Yahoo Sports:
“He was doing as much treatment as he could. It was on that fast break. He had a contusion there. We’ll treat him from day to day.”
Herro finished the Memphis game with 35 points and nine rebounds in a close 110-108 loss. The Heat also suffered a 121-115 overtime loss to Milwaukee in his absence.
While Tyler Herro’s status for Monday’s game is not clear, and more will be known closer to tip-off, he has been a beacon of hope for Miami this season, playing in 74 of the team’s 78 games. He also made his first All-Star team and won the NBA 3-point contest. Herro is averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game, along with 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
The Heat are currently placed 10th in the East but have a shot at moving into the top-two play-in spots to have a better chance of making the playoffs. Even if they can’t move above, their participation in the tourney is confirmed.
How has Tyler Herro fared against Philadelphia 76ers?
Tyler Herro has faced the Philadelphia 76ers on 18 occasions during his six-year career with the Miami Heat. He has a 12-6 winning record in those games, where he averaged 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
Herro and the Heat played the Sixers as recently as March 29 and got a 118-95 lopsided win. Herro was integral to the win, leading Miami with 30 points and seven assists. If he is unable to play Monday, Spoelstra will miss the services of one of his best players.
How and where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?
The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat matchup is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday at Kaseya Center. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
