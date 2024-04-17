Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat's guard's status for Play-In clash (April 17)

The Miami Heat announced that guard Tyler Herro is available for the upcoming No. 7 vs No. 8 matchup in the Eastern Conference's Wednesday's two-game slate in the NBA play-in tournament. The loser gets to host the ninth and 10th-placed matchup winner to secure the eighth seed and get a shot at the playoffs.

With a familiar sense of determination, the Miami Heat embark on another postseason run, aiming to replicate their previous success in the play-in tournament en route to defending their Eastern Conference title.

Despite grappling with injuries to key players throughout the season, notably enduring the absence of shooting guard Tyler Herro for 40 games, the Heat persevered to conclude the regular season with a 46-36 record.

Seeking to bolster their roster, Miami made significant moves at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran shooting guard Terry Rozier to augment their offensive firepower.

Nevertheless, the team's fortunes are likely to hinge on the performances of stalwart figures Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, whose leadership will be pivotal in navigating the challenges of the play-in tournament and securing a coveted spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heading into the tournament, the Heat closed out the regular season impressively, boasting a 7-3 record in their last 10 outings, punctuated by a two-game winning streak.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, Tyler Herro's playing time with the Miami Heat was restricted to just 36 appearances out of 64 games due to a string of injuries. In November, an ankle injury sidelined him for a significant portion of the month. Upon his return, he faced another setback with a shoulder injury and migraines, leading to an additional two-game absence.

During the Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Herro suffered a knee injury, keeping him out of action since his return against the Houston Rockets. He missed 20 games during the period.

Herro sustained his injury while attempting to advance the ball against tight defensive pressure. In the process, he slipped and hyperextended his left knee, losing possession of the ball. Clearly in pain, Herro grasped his knee and remained on the floor. He had to be carried off the court and was unable to return to play.

Tyler Herro stats vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tyler Herro has appeared in 15 games against the Philadelphia 76ers, going 9-6. He has averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks on subpar efficiency from the field at 39.1%, including 36.3% from beyond the arc and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

