Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat, without Tyler Herro in the opener of a two-game mini-series, beat the Washington Wizards behind Jimmy Butler’s all-around game. Miami got a big boost with the return of Kyle Lowry from rest and Bam Adebayo from a two-game knee injury.

Despite their return, the Miami Heat will surely need Tyler Herro’s scoring and playmaking. Before getting sidelined for the game against the Washington Wizards, the Heat’s second-leading scorer played all of the team’s 15 games.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and the medical staff decided to give Tyler Herro time out after he bruised his right wrist. According to the multi-titled coach, the forearm and the wrist are a little stiff. The Miami Heat were not sure how the three-year shooting guard got it, but it was serious enough for him to be kept out of the lineup.

What is Tyler Herro’s status for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards?

The Miami Heat are clearly more difficult to contain when Tyler Herro plays [Photo: All U Can Heat]

The Miami Heat have upgraded Tyler Herro from out to questionable. Although questionable is a marked improvement over being ruled out, it’s still no guarantee of Herro eventually seeing game time. If the bruise is still severe enough, there’s a big chance that the team will keep him under wraps.

When will Tyler Herro return?

After the injury, Tyler Herro seemed to be moving and just shooting fine. The bruise and the stiffness all came out the morning after the game. The tricky thing about bruises is they can affect different players differently. The Miami Heat are certain to take a very cautious approach to the injury.

It is also important to know that the injury is on his right wrist, which greatly affects his shooting hand. Unless he gets clearance from the medical staff, Tyler Herro will likely return to action in the Miami Heat’s next game against the Detroit Pistons.

How does Tyler Herro’s absence impact the Miami Heat?

The former Kentucky University superstar is one of the best shooters of the Miami Heat. He has led the Miami Heat in scoring in six of the team’s 16 games this season. When Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were out with injuries, it was the 22-year old who was clearly the best player on the team.

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters



◾️21.9 PPG (career-high)

◾️5.7 RPG (career-high)

◾️3.9 APG (career-high)

◾️46% FG (career-high)

◾️39% 3PFG (career-high)



#HeatCulture Tyler Herro through 14 games:◾️21.9 PPG (career-high)◾️5.7 RPG (career-high)◾️3.9 APG (career-high)◾️46% FG (career-high)◾️39% 3PFG (career-high) Tyler Herro through 14 games: ◾️21.9 PPG (career-high)◾️5.7 RPG (career-high)◾️3.9 APG (career-high)◾️46% FG (career-high)◾️39% 3PFG (career-high)#HeatCulture

If he misses another game, the Miami Heat will miss his outside shooting, playing and unblinking confidence in his abilities. Tyler Herro asserted that he should be in the same conversation with superstars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. This season, he is proving in every way possible that he should get the respect he rightfully deserves.

