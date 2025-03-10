Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest on Pacers superstar's status (March 10)

Tyrese Haliburton continues to feature on the Indiana Pacers’ injury report and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a hip flexor strain. More information on the point guard's availability is expected to come out after the morning shootaround or before tipoff.

Hali hasn’t featured for Indiana since Tuesday's 115-102 win against the Houston Rockets where he had 28 points and 15 assists. He has missed only three games this season, including the most recent two games.

Tyrese Haliburton had a slow start to the season but seemed to have turned things around after the All-Star break. In seven games since the break, he averaged 23.9 points and 12.0 assists.

Prior to the Pacers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said that Haliburton was dealing with left leg soreness and was considered day-to-day.

Meanwhile, T.J. McConnell is questionable for Monday’s game as well with an ankle issue, while Isaiah Jackson is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

How has Tyrese Haliburton fared against Chicago Bulls?

Tyrese Haliburton has faced the Chicago Bulls in 12 games. He has a 7-5 winning record in those games during his time with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 18.4 points, 10.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 12 games.

His best performance was a 29-point and 11-assist outing during a 125-122 win for Indiana on March 5, 2023. He shot 11 of 17 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

If Haliburton sits out on Monday, the Pacers will be without a key offensive weapon at a key moment, as they try to secure a confirmed playoff spot. Haliburton's absence was felt in the past two games, which saw Indy lose twice on the road to the Hawks.

How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday at United Center. The game will be broadcast locally on Chicago Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

