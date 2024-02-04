Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest on Indiana Pacers 2x NBA All-Star's status vs Charlotte Hornets (February 4)

Tyrese Haliburton has been carrying the Indiana Pacers in the 2023-24 season and a large chunk of the team's success has come from his stellar playmaking. This team will take on the Charlotte Hornets this February 4 inside the halls of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For those who want to catch the game, the television broadcast by Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Indiana begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices for those who prefer to watch via online live streaming.

The Indiana Pacers are currently sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 27-23. However, they are coming intp this game against the Charlotte Hornets carrying a three-game losing streak.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

In the most recent injury report by the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is marked as 'questionable' to play due to a hamstring injury. He is joined by Pacers core players Benedict Mathurin, Myles Turner and Jalen Smith as game-time decisions by the team doctors.

After a good start to the season, Tyrese Haliburton missed a total of 10 of the 11 games scheduled from January 10 to 28. He has been playing in the last three games but has been limited to 22 minutes on the basketball court.

Despite the limited playing time, he has been providing the team with 14 points per game in the last three games. He also tallied a double-double in 22 minutes against the Boston Celtics on January 30.

Tyrese Haliburton in the 2023-24 season

In the 50 games that the Indiana Pacers played, Tyrese Haliburton has appeared in 37 of those. He has been averaging 17.3 points and leads the league in assists with 12.0 per game. He also does 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals.

Haliburton's splits is 49% from the field and 40% beyond the three-point line. He also does shoot 85.9% of his free throws.

In 29 of the 37 games that Haliburton played, he had had provided at least a double-double for his team. His lone triple-double this season and his NBA career came against the Boston Celtics on December 4 with 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers are 7-6 in the 13 games that Haliburton missed. The team is winning 54% of their games so far this season and is on pace to finish with 44 games after 82 games.

