Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Exploring Pacers superstar's status (March 11)

Tyrese Haliburton missed his third straight game when the Indiana Pacers lost 121-103 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Haliburton was listed as questionable for the contest and was downgraded to out before tipoff. He is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

Haliburton is out with a hip flexor strain he sustained against the Houston Rockets on March 4. The Pacers have lost all three games since, highlighting the two-time All-Star’s importance. Hali had 28 points and 15 assists in the 115-102 win against Houston.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle has not provided a clear timeline on Tyrese Haliburton’s return yet and said on Thursday that he was day-to-day.

Haliburton has missed just four games this season, averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 59 matchups. He was particularly great in the seven games after the All-Star break, where he averaged 23.9 points and 12.0 assists.

The Pacers will also be without Isaiah Jackson, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

Meanwhile, on the Bucks’ side of things, Damian Lillard (right groin soreness) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are probable for the game. Pat Connaughton is questionable with a calf injury, while Chris Livingston has been ruled out with an undisclosed illness.

How has Tyrese Haliburton fared against Milwaukee Bucks?

Tyrese Haliburton has faced the Milwaukee Bucks in just 11 games so far. He and his teams have struggled in those games with a 4-7 record. His individual stats have been good, though. He averaged 21.9 points, 10.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Haliburton’s best performance against the Bucks came during a 142-130 win for Indiana on Jan. 3, 2024. He had 31 points, 12 assists and three blocks.

Haliburton struggled in the previous two matchups against the Bucks this season. In the first game on Nov. 22, he had 18 points and nine assists. His performance got even worse in the second game on Dec. 31, as he had just 12 points and seven assists on 3-of-13 shooting.

How and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

