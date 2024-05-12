Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New York Knicks in Game 4? Latest on Pacers star's status (May 12)

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as probable to play in the upcoming Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers' Western Conference Semi-Final series against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Whether he will participate in the contest will be a game-time decision.

However, Haliburton has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His latest appearance was in Game 3 of the series, where the Pacers' star registered 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block to lead the team to victory.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

While already dealing with lower back spasms, Tyrese Haliburton sustained further back and ankle injuries in Game 3 of the ongoing series. The two-time NBA All-Star landed hard on his tailbone after attempting a floater in the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Friday. Additionally, Haliburton turned his ankle while attemting to evade Knicks' Josh Hart on a layup with just over seven minutes left in the game.

"My just overall body right now.'I'm hurtin'. But they got guys hurting too. We gotta understand that everybody's hurting right now. Thank God we got a day in between. I'm young and I'll heal up and be ready on Sunday," Haliburton said in the post-game interview.

Tyrese Haliburton's stats vs. New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton has played eight career games against the New York Knicks in the regular season and has won three of them. The league's assist leader averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game against the Knicks in the regular season.

This series marks Haliburton's first meeting with the Knicks in the playoffs. With a 1-2 playoff record versus the Knicks, he is averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in the current series ahead of Game 4.

The Pacers' guard also averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks as Indiana secured a 2-1 record against the Knicks in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Tyrese Haliburton and the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers will look to even out the best-of-seven series on their home court in the upcoming Game 4 against the second-seed New York Knicks.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers?

Game 4 of the Knicks-Pacers Western Conference Semi-Final series is scheduled to tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Sunday.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.