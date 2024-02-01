Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 2024 All-Star starter's status (February 1)

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for the game against the New York Knicks on Thursday after playing on a minute restriction, logging 22 minutes against the Boston Celtics on the road.

Haliburton played his second game in the last 12 games. He ended the night with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, also contributing three rebounds and a steal on below-his-standard efficiency 5-of-16 shooting and 1-of-5 from beyond

On the '1075 the fan' radio segment, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(I’ll) be ready to go against the Knicks tomorrow. My goal is to play in the back-to-back with the Kings the next game. I think that if I can show that I can get through three games in four days, that’s encouraging to our medical staff and help the minutes restriction move along.”

(23:32 timestamp)

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8 when he attempted to drive and attack the paint in the second quarter with Derrick White guarding him.

While driving to the basket, he slipped and lost his footing, resulting in an awkward extension of his hamstring, almost causing a split at full speed. Haliburton was promptly carried to the Pacers' locker room, and it was reported that he would not return to the game.

Haliburton has missed 13 games this season, 10 of those coming from injury management for his hamstring. He has also dealt with knee, ankle and illness woes.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. New York Knicks

Haliburton has played against the New York Knicks six times, with a 2-4 record, averging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

His best performance against the Knicks came on Dec. 30 in their last matchup, where he secured a double-double of 22 points and 23 assists, including five rebounds, two steals and a block. He shot 47.1% and played a pivotal role in the Pacers' 140-126 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton is poised to lead the Pacers' league-leading offense, boasting a 121.7 rating, against the Knicks' formidable defense, ranked seventh with a 112.8 rating.

The matchup on Thursday will be critical for the Pacers as they aim to triumph on the road, while the Knicks look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks?

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks game will be broadcast locally on MSG and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV and can also be purchased with a subscription.

The game will occur in Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!