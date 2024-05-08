Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New York Knicks? Looking closer at Pacers All-Star's status for Game 2 (May 8)

Indiana Pacers standout Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for the highly anticipated Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Pacers performed strongly in Game 1, yet the Knicks ultimately overpowered them in the final stretch. Indiana recorded a 52.3% shooting accuracy, hit 10 3-pointers and committed just eight turnovers.

Over seven playoff games, the team has averaged 113.6 points per game, the second highest in the postseason. The Pacers have a shooting percentage of 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 13.4 3-pointers and 13 free throws per game in the postseason.

Defensively, Indiana had difficulties containing the Knicks and were also outrebounded, contributing to the narrow margin. The Pacers have averaged 42.1 rebounds during the playoffs, while their opponents have averaged slightly more at 42.3 per game.

Indiana's defense has allowed opponents to score an average of 111.7 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field, while it has averaged 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game. Additionally, the Pacers' average of 8.7 turnovers per game is the lowest in the postseason.

Myles Turner spearheaded the offense with a team-high 23 points, shooting 8 for 16 from the field. However, the center managed only two rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton, entering the series with an average of 16.0 points per game in the playoffs, scored just six points in Game 1. Despite the low scoring, he led the team with eight assists and four steals.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton sustained a hamstring strain with 3:10 left in the second quarter of the 133-131 win against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8.

The injury occurred when he tried to move past Derrick White, but an unexpected defensive shift by Kristaps Porzingis forced Haliburton to abruptly stop, causing him to split. Unable to support himself on his legs, Haliburton required assistance to leave the court and was subsequently declared out for the rest of the game.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

The marquee Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will tipoff at 8 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, with local and national radio broadcasts on Sirius XM and ESPN NY 98.7.

The game will be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a week-long free trial.