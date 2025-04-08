Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Exploring Pacers superstar guard's availability (April 8)

Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t feature on the Indiana Pacers’ injury report for their game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. This arguably means that the star guard will suit up for Indiana barring any unfortunate mishap ahead of tipoff.

Haliburton was fairly healthy to start the season but missed three straight games between March 6 to 10 because of a left hip flexor strain. He returned to action on March 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 14 points and 10 assists.

He played in a total of three games before sitting out for yet another three games between March 17 and 20 because of a back injury. He returned to the lineup on March 22 and has featured in nine games since then.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are coming off of a 125-120 win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. He had a down game by his standards with just nine points on 3-of-8 shooting. He was his usual self in playmaking, though, dishing out 14 assists.

While the two-time All-Star should play, Indy is sweating it out over the fitness of Pascal Siakam, who is questionable for the game with an elbow injury. Ben Sheppard is questionable as well with a toe injury. Isaiah Jackson is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

How has Tyrese Haliburton fared against Washington Wizards?

Tyrese Haliburton has faced the Washington Wizards 14 times as part of the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. He has a 9-5 record in those games and averaged 19.5 points, 8.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Haliburton last played Washington on March 27 when the Pacers got a lopsided 162-109 win. He played in just 25 minutes to lead the team with 29 points.

How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

