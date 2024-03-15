Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Spurs rookie's status (March 15)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is listed as available and will play against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets, on Friday as part of the NBA's six-game lineup.

The Spurs are coming off back-to-back losses against the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets on back-to-back sets. Victor was available for each of these games averaging 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists with 2.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.5 turnovers.

Since the All-Star break, the Spurs have struggled, posting a record of 3-8. Their recent slide has eliminated them from playoff contention, as they currently occupy the bottom spot in the Western Conference standings. This comes despite the standout rookie season from Wemby, who has demonstrated the potential to contend for Rookie of the Year honors.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama missed two straight games against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on March 7 and 9.

Victor appeared to suffer an ankle injury during the second quarter of San Antonio's game against Houston on March 5. Despite being substituted less than two minutes after the incident, he returned to action at the start of the third quarter and played nearly the entirety of the second half.

Prior to the Houston matchup, Wemby's availability was uncertain due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Spurs' 117-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on March 3 at Frost Bank Center.

The injury occurred with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter when Myles Turner fouled Wemby while attempting to block a shot.

Turner landed on Wemby's shoulder as the 7-foot-3 center executed a pump fake, causing visible discomfort for the rookie. Despite the pain, Wembanyama remained in the game, even sinking one of two free throws to extend the Spurs' lead to 109-102.

He continued to play until being subbed out for the final time with 51.2 seconds left, with his team holding a 12-point advantage.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The rematch between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs is set to be aired locally on KENS TV and Altitude Network for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Moody Center in Austin.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week's worth. It can also be purchased as a subscription.