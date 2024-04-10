Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Spurs rookie's status (April 10)

The San Antonio Spurs have listed their rookie Victor Wembanyama as uncertain for their upcoming contest against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. It's their fourth and final matchup of the season, with San Antonio looking to avoid a series sweep.

San Antonio is 20-59 on the season, which places them at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Spurs trail the Trail Blazers by one game in the race to avoid the worst record in the conference.

The Spurs secured a decisive 102-87 victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Even though they trailed at halftime, they ramped up in the second half. The Spurs commanded a substantial lead of up to 20 points, fueled by their shooting accuracy of 48.3% from the field and a respectable 25% from the 3-point range.

Notably, San Antonio dominated the paint, accumulating 58 points. Leading the charge was Victor Wembanyama, who contributed 18 points on 9-for-19 shooting with seven blocks and as many rebounds.

Wembanyama maintains an impressive average of 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, establishing him as a pivotal player despite being a rookie, leading the Spurs roster in both scoring and rebounding categories.

Additionally, Tre Jones has stood out as the team's top distributor, averaging 6.2 assists per game.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama appeared to injure his ankle during the second quarter of the Spurs' March 5 matchup against the Houston Rockets. He was substituted with less than two minutes later but returned at the start of the third quarter, playing almost the entire second half.

He had been cleared to play against the Rockets despite a shoulder injury, which had initially left his status questionable.

Wemby incurred a shoulder injury at the 3:29 mark of the fourth quarter during the Spurs' 117-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on March 3 at the Frost Bank Center.

Pacers center Myles Turner fouled Wemby after falling for his pump fake, causing the French rookie to land awkwardly on his shoulder. Despite evident pain, Wembanyama played on, making crucial free throws to extend the Spurs' lead to 109-102.

He continued playing before being substituted for the final time with 51.2 seconds left, with San Antonio holding a 12-point lead.