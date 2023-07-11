Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Wizards in NBA Summer League? (11th July 2023)

No. 1 pick and budding superstar Victor Wembanyama made his big NBA debut in Summer League this past week. He played in two games and showed out in his second start after a shaky first game.

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. However, Wembanyama will not play. The Spurs announced Monday that they are shutting down the youngster for the rest of the Summer League. Wembanyama will be shut down until the preseason and training camp.

Fans in Las Vegas will no longer get the chance to see the 7-foot-5 big man. He played well in his second game with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also finished with 12 rebounds and three blocks. He was also 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "I totally agree with what the Spurs are doing... They're going to control this thing." @ColinCowherd on San Antonio's decision to shut down Wemby for remainder of summer league "I totally agree with what the Spurs are doing... They're going to control this thing."— @ColinCowherd on San Antonio's decision to shut down Wemby for remainder of summer league https://t.co/XCMbh5CvDF

It could be a sign of things to come for Wembanyama with the Spurs. The team was the first to sit healthy players and begin the revolution of load management. It could choose to rest Wembanyama often throughout his rookie season.

The Spurs just re-signed their coach Gregg Popovich to a five-year extension. This shows they are preparing for a long future and will not be in a rush to play Wembanyama for long minutes.

The center has also been criticized as an injury risk. Players of his size often incur injuries. The Spurs will do everything in their power to control his minutes and try to keep him healthy for the long haul.

Preview of Spurs vs Wizards

San Antonio will look much different without Wembanyama. It will use its young players and the ones with NBA experience to fill the void.

The offense should change a bit as well. It will have less offense run through the post and likely less paint touches without the big Frenchman.

NBA @NBA



27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing!27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing!27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK https://t.co/Nqw23FEFbL

Julian Champagnie led the Spurs in their first game when he scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the win against the Charlotte Hornets. He was much worse in the second game. He scored just four points. He was 1-of-6 from the field. He will likely take more shots without Wembanyama on the roster.

Game Odds

Spread: San Antonio Spurs (-3)

Total (O/U): 181.5

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-145) vs Chicago Bulls (+125)

Poll : 0 votes