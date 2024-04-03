Is Vince Carter a Hall of Famer? Closer look at Raptors legend's career stats, accolades and more

Vince Carter will be a part of the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Carter has been a debated figure in terms of Hall of Fame status since his retirement in 2020. The longtime NBA player never won an NBA championship. He only advanced five times past the first round of the playoffs in his 22-year NBA career. He played until he was 43 years old.

Carter has the record for most seasons played in the NBA. LeBron James is at 21 seasons and still has one year left on his current deal.

Carter was named a finalist earlier this year. Now that he has reportedly made the cut, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Carter's biggest career highlight was winning the Slam Dunk contest in 2000. He made eight straight All-Star Games starting that year.

He was a top-five pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. He won the Rookie of the Year with the Toronto Raptors in 1999. He also made two All-NBA teams while in Toronto. He was Third Team in 2000 and Second Team in 2001.

He also played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. He was a journeyman shooter/wing in the second half of his career. Vince Carter is the only player in NBA history to play in four different decades.

He peaked in his third season in the league. He averaged 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks during that year with Toronto. He was known for high-flying dunks and was one of the most athletic players in the league. He also shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range that season.

Vince Carter was also accomplished in college and international basketball. He was a second-team All-American at North Carolina while in college. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Vince Carter finished his NBA career with solid stats. He put up 16.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and shot 43.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Who is joining Vince Carter in the Hall of Fame?

The final announcements of who makes the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced at the Final Four this weekend. Vince Carter will be the biggest name in this year's class.

He will be joined by others, including NBA champion and former Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups. He won Finals MVP in his second year in Detroit. He was also named to two All-Defense teams, three All-NBA teams and six All-Star teams.

The two guards will be joined in this year's class by Jerry West, aka 'The Logo.' West is already in the Hall of Fame as a player. Now, he is going in as a contributor to the game for his long career as a front-office executive.

Those who made the cut this year will be announced this weekend. The other finalists are Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan, Charles Smith, Seimone Augustus, Marian Washington, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin, Michele Timms, Doug Collins and Herb Simon.