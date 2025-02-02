Is Zach LaVine playing today against the Detroit Pistons? Exploring Bulls guard’s game status (Feb. 2)

Zach LaVine is doubtful for the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. He is away from the team because of personal reasons. While Chicago coach Billy Donovan told media members that LaVine would miss a few games due to personal reasons, he didn’t specify the reason.

It is reported that LaVine is expecting the birth of his third child and thus opted to be with his wife, Hunter. If he doesn’t play against the Pistons, it will be his third straight miss. He last played against the Denver Nuggets on Monday and scored 21 points in a 129-121 win.

Chicago went 1-1 in the past two games and is coming off a convincing 122-106 win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Zach LaVine rumored to be preferred over Jimmy Butler by the Warriors

While Zach LaVine might be away tending to his wife, that hasn’t kept him away from trade rumors as the deadline nears ever closer. As per the Athletic, via CBS Sports, the Golden State Warriors would prefer to trade for LaVine than disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler:

"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest [than Butler], depending on [LaVine's] cost. ...

"There is some level of understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to Curry, and LaVine's explosive three-level scoring would fill the roster's largest void."

After a down season in 2023-24, where he played just 25 games, Zach LaVine is having a resurgent season with averages of 24.0 points on 51.1% shooting, including 44.6% from beyond the arc. Both shooting numbers are career-best figures. With such efficiency, he could be the perfect running mate for Steph Curry.

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons?

The Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the five games scheduled for Sunday. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and Chicago Sports Network. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

