Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls owe their 2022 NBA playoffs selection largely to their forwards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Both All-Star players have had a terrific run this season, leading the Bulls to a 6th seed finish in the regular season.

DeRozan's postseason acquisition seems to be the missing piece of the puzzle in what has become the DeRozan-LaVine show. This will be the first time the Bulls have made it to the playoffs under coach Billy Donovan, who is in his second season. The Bulls have been absent from the playoffs since 2017, with the player combo putting an end to a four-year drought.

After 8 seasons in the NBA and with the Bulls locking in a playoff spot, his first - and long overdue - postseason is secured Zach LaVine held the infamous record of most regular season games without a playoff appearance among active players...until now.

Off the Bulls' 80 outings played this season, LaVine has made 66 appearances, maintaining an average of 34.8 minutes on the court. In that time, he has recorded an average of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

His 39 points season-high came against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Thursday fixture. He shot for 52.2% from the field, netting 12 out of 23 attempts, while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc, sinking 4 of 11 attempted threes.

What's Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

The Chicago Bulls have announced the availability of their small forward Zach LaVine for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets as probable. The 27-year old is said to have a soreness in his left knee, but will likely suit up for the Bulls tonight as they look to finish the season strong.

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls list Alex Caruso (back) questionable and Zach LaVine (left knee) probable vs. Hornets. Matt Thomas is out. Bulls list Alex Caruso (back) questionable and Zach LaVine (left knee) probable vs. Hornets. Matt Thomas is out.

In their previous encounters, the Bulls have swept the Hornets and will be looking to maintain the feat. The Bulls will be playing host in tonight's game at the United Center as the franchise looks forward to ending their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls come into the game having lost 3 consecutive games to the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The Hornets, on the other hand, defeated the Orlando Magic in blowout fashion with a 27-point differential.

