Is Zach Lavine playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA season

Zach LaVine has been dependable for the Chicago Bulls this season, and his partnership with veteran DeMar DeRozan has flourished. With their combined efforts, the Bulls sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-18 record.

Coming into the season there were some concerns about how both players will perform together, with the most important question being, "which player will take the buzzer-beater?" However, it has been a smooth partnership so far as both players share the rock and make plays that put the team in a better position to win.

Injuries have plagued the Bulls recently, though, as they are currently playing without two of their best defenders on the roster. Despite having Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso ruled out an extended period, the team has found ways to stay atop the standings, even though they are currently ranked 19th in defensive rating.

The Bulls have to rely more on their offense to outscore their opponents, which is why Zach LaVine's status ahead of tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors is a source of concern for fans. The Raptors are formidable opponents at home, which is why having LaVine would be a significant boost for the Bulls.

What is Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors?

According to the latest injury report released by the organization, Zach LaVine is listed as "probable" for tonight's game. He is currently nursing a mid-back spasm but might suit up tonight.

The All-Star guard has missed only seven games so far this season, two of which were as a result of COVID-19 while the other five were due to a knee injury. He hurt his knee three minutes into the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 14 and had to sit out for about ten days.

Since his return, he has helped the Bulls win four of their last five matches. In his absence, the team had a 1-4 record.

LaVine's importance to the Bulls cannot be overstated. Although it seems like there is a lot more ball sharing and getting other teammates involved, he is still one of the key players on the roster.

In 43 games played, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion is averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field. Although he did not make the 2022 All-Star starters list, there is a good chance he will be among the reserves.

