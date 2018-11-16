×
Could Zion Williamson be destined for great things in the NBA?

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    16 Nov 2018, 03:15 IST

Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson

According to several reports, Zion Williamson is expected to be the top pick at next year's NBA draft.

Williamson is an 18-year-old college basketball player who plays for the Duke Blue Devils. He stands at 6'7'', weighs 285 lbs and has a vertical of 45 inches. If he makes to the NBA, he will be the second heaviest player in the league after Boban Marjanovic.

Initially, Williamson came into the limelight because of his dunking videos went viral on the internet. But later on, when people saw him play for the Duke, his abilities as a player came to the fore.

Williamson has a gifted frame and a unique style of play. He is an explosive scorer and a great passer, and is also a good perimeter player who knows how to defend. He is nearly impossible to defend against, both in the paint and in transition. His playmaking abilities are another underrated aspect of his game.

Due to his physical structure, people have been tempted to compare him to the great LeBron James.

Watch some of his highlights below:

On Tuesday last week, Williamson put on a show against Kentucky, scoring 28 points with 11 out of 13 from the field. Steve Kerr, who was watching him play, was left speechless. He later told the reporters in a press conference that Williamson will be the next LeBron James.

Watch the video of the press conference below:

But is the comparison justified?

Looking at his physical structure and abilities, the potential is obvious. But great players are not just physically strong; they are mentally unbreakable too. To have mental toughness like LeBron James is a huge ask for anyone; the basketball IQ that LeBron has is on a completely different level.

Coming to the actual game, LeBron's jumper was his weakest link. But he put in hours of hard work and today he is an above average shooter from the mid-range. So it's all about the work you put in.

The transition from college ball to the NBA is a big phase in any player's life. We have seen many players fading away in this transition phase, and Williamson runs that risk too.

It will be his mental toughness and his will to succeed that will determine how far ahead he goes.

NBA
NBA
Fetching more content...
