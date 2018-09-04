Isaiah Thomas: 4 highest scoring games as a member of the Boston Celtics

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 290 // 04 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is one of the unluckiest players in the history of the NBA. After averaging a career-high 28.9 points in the 2016-17 season, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed very limited success in the 2017-18 season due to the injured hip and was traded mid-season to the Los Angeles Lakers. After the season ended, Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets

A 2-time All-Star, Thomas is a score-first point guard who scores effortlessly. He has come a long way in the NBA after being selected as the 60th and the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Thomas finished fifth in the MVP race for the 2016-17 season. We look at 4 of his highest scoring games as a member of the Boston Celtics.

#4 44 at Memphis Grizzlies, 20th December 2016

Stat line: 44 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block on 62.5% shooting

Thomas exploded for 44 points in a regular season game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a very efficient 10 of 16 shooting with a field-goal percentage of 62.5 to down the Grizzlies, 112-109. He also grabbed 3 rebounds to go along with 6 assists.

He went berserk from the 3-point line going 7 of 10 from beyond the arc with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 70.0. He could not be stopped and went for a perfect 17-17 from the free-throw line.

#3 44 vs Toronto Raptors, 1st February 2017

Stat line: 44 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists on 54.5% shooting

Thomas' second 44-point performance came against the Raptors at home. He went 12 of 22 from the field, 5 of 12 from the 3-point line and 16-17 from the free-throw line. He was +16 on the game and had 4 rebounds to go along with 7 assists.

For Raptors, Kyle Lowry had 32 points but the Toronto Raptors fell short by 5, thanks to Thomas' fourth-quarter heroics. Celtics dominated the fourth quarter and won it, 32-19.

1 / 3 NEXT