Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Isaiah Thomas: 4 highest scoring games as a member of the Boston Celtics

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
290   //    04 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is one of the unluckiest players in the history of the NBA. After averaging a career-high 28.9 points in the 2016-17 season, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed very limited success in the 2017-18 season due to the injured hip and was traded mid-season to the Los Angeles Lakers. After the season ended, Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets

A 2-time All-Star, Thomas is a score-first point guard who scores effortlessly. He has come a long way in the NBA after being selected as the 60th and the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Thomas finished fifth in the MVP race for the 2016-17 season. We look at 4 of his highest scoring games as a member of the Boston Celtics.

#4 44 at Memphis Grizzlies, 20th December 2016

Credit: Celtics Life

Stat line: 44 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block on 62.5% shooting

Thomas exploded for 44 points in a regular season game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a very efficient 10 of 16 shooting with a field-goal percentage of 62.5 to down the Grizzlies, 112-109. He also grabbed 3 rebounds to go along with 6 assists.

He went berserk from the 3-point line going 7 of 10 from beyond the arc with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 70.0. He could not be stopped and went for a perfect 17-17 from the free-throw line.

#3 44 vs Toronto Raptors, 1st February 2017

Credit: Slam

Stat line: 44 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists on 54.5% shooting

Thomas' second 44-point performance came against the Raptors at home. He went 12 of 22 from the field, 5 of 12 from the 3-point line and 16-17 from the free-throw line. He was +16 on the game and had 4 rebounds to go along with 7 assists.

For Raptors, Kyle Lowry had 32 points but the Toronto Raptors fell short by 5, thanks to Thomas' fourth-quarter heroics. Celtics dominated the fourth quarter and won it, 32-19.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Paul Pierce told Celtics' GM Danny Ainge to scrap Isaiah...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Boston Celtics Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in Boston Celtics' Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Marcus Smart signs a 4-year, $52 million...
RELATED STORY
10 Best moments in the Lakers-Celtics rivalry
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA season: 5 stars with a point to prove on...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: An 8-Step Beginner's Guide 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 best free agents left after Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us