Israel vs Iceland Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket

EuroBasket 2025 begins Wednesday with 24 teams battling in the 42nd edition of the tournament. Latvia, Finland, Poland and Cyprus host the groups, with Poland staging Group D. The group tips off with Israel facing Iceland in the opening game.

The two nations will aim to provide tough competition to teams in their group, which features France, Slovenia and Poland. Iceland is one of six teams without an NBA player and will rely on Aegir Steinarsson and Martin Hermansson, who play in Germany and Spain, respectively.

Israel has an NBA player on the roster in Deni Avdija. The Portland forward will look to guide his team to success, but will need strong support from his teammates. Israel’s best finish came in 1979, placing second and they’ll hope to repeat despite being underdogs.

Israel vs Iceland game details

The game between Israel and Iceland will take place in Katowice at the Spodek Arena. This contest will tip-off at 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 a.m. PT. Fans in Israel can watch the game live on the Sport 5 network. In Iceland, the game will be telecast by RUV. Viewers worldwide can live stream the game on FIBA's official platform, Courtside 1891.

Israel vs Iceland preview

Israel enters the tournament after a decent run in their preparation games, winning three of their five contests. In their opener, they secured a 76-66 win over Georgia in Riga but lost to Estonia at the same venue. After their first two games in Latvia, the team faced Cyprus and Greece in Limassol, winning both games. However, in their final preparation game, they lost 88-75 to Montenegro.

Iceland struggled in their warm-up games, winning one and losing four. Facing Italy and Poland in Trento for their first two matchups, the Iceand lost both, before winning their third against Sweden in Braga. They lost in their next game in the city against Portugal and it was followed by a loss to Lithuania in Alytus.

Israel vs Iceland official roster for EuroBasket 2025

Israel

Position Player Guard Khadeen Carrington Center Itay Segev Forward Deni Avdija Forward/Center Roman Sorkin Guard Bar Timor Guard Yam Madar Forward Rafi Menco Forward Nimrod Levi Guard Ethan Burg Forward Tomer Ginat Guard/Forward Yovel Zoosman Guard Guy Palatin

Iceland

Position Player Guard Aegir Steinarsson Guard Hilmar Smari Henningsson Forward Jon Axel Gudmundsson Guard Elvar Mar Fridriksson Guard Kari Jonsson Guard Kristinn Palsson Guard Martin Hermannsson Forward Haukur Palsson Forward Orri Gunnarsson Center Tryggvi Hlinason Forward Styrmir Snaer Thrastarson Guard Sigtryggur Arnar Bjornsson

Israel vs Iceland predicted lineup

Israel predicted lineups

Position Player Guard Yam Madar Guard Bar Timor Forward Deni Avdija Forward Tomer Ginat Center Roman Sorkin

Iceland predicted lineups

Position Player Guard Aegir Steinarsson Guard Martin Hermannsson Forward Jon Axel Gudmundsson Forward Haukur Palsson Center Tryggvi Hlinason

Israel vs Iceland prediction

With the game between Israel and Iceland serving as the first game of Group D, this could be a hard contest to predict. While Israel will be favored due to their better form and deeper roster, Iceland seems to be the dark horse of this group and could cause a potential upset.

Our prediction: Iceland win

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



