Israel vs Iceland Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket

EuroBasket 2025 begins Wednesday with 24 teams battling in the 42nd edition of the tournament. Latvia, Finland, Poland and Cyprus host the groups, with Poland staging Group D. The group tips off with Israel facing Iceland in the opening game.
The two nations will aim to provide tough competition to teams in their group, which features France, Slovenia and Poland. Iceland is one of six teams without an NBA player and will rely on Aegir Steinarsson and Martin Hermansson, who play in Germany and Spain, respectively.
Israel has an NBA player on the roster in Deni Avdija. The Portland forward will look to guide his team to success, but will need strong support from his teammates. Israel’s best finish came in 1979, placing second and they’ll hope to repeat despite being underdogs.
Israel vs Iceland game details
The game between Israel and Iceland will take place in Katowice at the Spodek Arena. This contest will tip-off at 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 a.m. PT. Fans in Israel can watch the game live on the Sport 5 network. In Iceland, the game will be telecast by RUV. Viewers worldwide can live stream the game on FIBA's official platform, Courtside 1891.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Israel vs Iceland preview
Israel enters the tournament after a decent run in their preparation games, winning three of their five contests. In their opener, they secured a 76-66 win over Georgia in Riga but lost to Estonia at the same venue. After their first two games in Latvia, the team faced Cyprus and Greece in Limassol, winning both games. However, in their final preparation game, they lost 88-75 to Montenegro.
Iceland struggled in their warm-up games, winning one and losing four. Facing Italy and Poland in Trento for their first two matchups, the Iceand lost both, before winning their third against Sweden in Braga. They lost in their next game in the city against Portugal and it was followed by a loss to Lithuania in Alytus.
Israel vs Iceland official roster for EuroBasket 2025
Israel
Iceland
Israel vs Iceland predicted lineup
Israel predicted lineups
Iceland predicted lineups
Israel vs Iceland prediction
With the game between Israel and Iceland serving as the first game of Group D, this could be a hard contest to predict. While Israel will be favored due to their better form and deeper roster, Iceland seems to be the dark horse of this group and could cause a potential upset.
Our prediction: Iceland win
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for