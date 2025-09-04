Israel vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction - Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 04, 2025 07:05 GMT
Israel vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction - Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket.
Israel vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction - Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket. [photo: @eurobasket/IG]

Israel and Slovenia, teams that are through to the Round of 16, will clash on Thursday in the 2025 EuroBasket preliminary stage. Although both advanced to the next round, the stakes remain high before the knockout part of the tournament starts. The Israelis (3-1), who could still finish fourth, look to keep pole position in Group D to face a lower-seeded team in the next stage.

Meanwhile, the Slovenians (2-2) hope to climb from No. 4 in the standings. If Luka Doncic and Co. stay in the same spot, they will likely face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the knockout round. The Slovenians also want to test their mettle against the Israelis after struggling against lowly Iceland two nights ago.

Israel vs Slovenia Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, will host the Israelis’ game against the Slovenians. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m. local time and 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can also catch the action live via a paid subscription to Courtside 1891.

Moneyline: ISR (o170.5) vs. SLO (u170.5)

Odds: ISR (-5.5) vs. SLO (+5.5)

Total (O/U): ISR (-112) vs. SLO (+128)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Israel vs Slovenia preview

The Israelis went 3-2 in exhibition games heading into the 2025 EuroBasket. Since the start of the tournament, they have surprised opponents behind their 1-2 punch of Yam Madar and Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija.

Coach Ariel Beit-Halahmi, who guided the Israelis to back-to-back U20 European champions with Madar and Avdija playing heroes, must coax more out of his roster. An off night for either one could be disastrous for them.

Like Beit-Halahmi, Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic needs his roster not to be overly reliant on NBA superstar Luka Doncic. When the LA Lakers star went 8-for-22 against Iceland on Tuesday, they struggled to beat a team ranked No. 50 by FIBA.

The Israelis have a stronger, deeper and more experienced lineup than the Nordic team that Doncic and Co. struggled against. Gregor Hrovat, Aleksej Nikola, Edo Muric and Alen Omic must consistently contribute more to help beat the Group D leader.

Israel vs Slovenia predicted starting lineups

ISR

PG: Yam Madar | SG: Deni Avdija | SF: Tomer Ginat | PF: Rafi Menco | C: Roman Sokin

SLO

PG: Aleksej Nikola | PG: Luka Doncic | SF: Gregor Horvat | PF: Edo Muric | C: Alen Omic

Israel vs Slovenia prediction

Slovenia always has a puncher’s chance of an upset, particularly with Luka Doncic around. Still, Israel has been the consistently better team on both ends of the floor. The Slovenians could lose but cover the +5.5 spread.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

