Israel vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction - Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket

Israel and Slovenia, teams that are through to the Round of 16, will clash on Thursday in the 2025 EuroBasket preliminary stage. Although both advanced to the next round, the stakes remain high before the knockout part of the tournament starts. The Israelis (3-1), who could still finish fourth, look to keep pole position in Group D to face a lower-seeded team in the next stage.Meanwhile, the Slovenians (2-2) hope to climb from No. 4 in the standings. If Luka Doncic and Co. stay in the same spot, they will likely face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the knockout round. The Slovenians also want to test their mettle against the Israelis after struggling against lowly Iceland two nights ago.Israel vs Slovenia Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionSpodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, will host the Israelis’ game against the Slovenians. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m. local time and 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can also catch the action live via a paid subscription to Courtside 1891.Moneyline: ISR (o170.5) vs. SLO (u170.5)Odds: ISR (-5.5) vs. SLO (+5.5)Total (O/U): ISR (-112) vs. SLO (+128)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Israel vs Slovenia previewThe Israelis went 3-2 in exhibition games heading into the 2025 EuroBasket. Since the start of the tournament, they have surprised opponents behind their 1-2 punch of Yam Madar and Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija.Coach Ariel Beit-Halahmi, who guided the Israelis to back-to-back U20 European champions with Madar and Avdija playing heroes, must coax more out of his roster. An off night for either one could be disastrous for them.Like Beit-Halahmi, Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic needs his roster not to be overly reliant on NBA superstar Luka Doncic. When the LA Lakers star went 8-for-22 against Iceland on Tuesday, they struggled to beat a team ranked No. 50 by FIBA.The Israelis have a stronger, deeper and more experienced lineup than the Nordic team that Doncic and Co. struggled against. Gregor Hrovat, Aleksej Nikola, Edo Muric and Alen Omic must consistently contribute more to help beat the Group D leader.Israel vs Slovenia predicted starting lineupsISRPG: Yam Madar | SG: Deni Avdija | SF: Tomer Ginat | PF: Rafi Menco | C: Roman SokinSLOPG: Aleksej Nikola | PG: Luka Doncic | SF: Gregor Horvat | PF: Edo Muric | C: Alen OmicIsrael vs Slovenia predictionSlovenia always has a puncher’s chance of an upset, particularly with Luka Doncic around. Still, Israel has been the consistently better team on both ends of the floor. The Slovenians could lose but cover the +5.5 spread.