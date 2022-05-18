“It did come across as a little bit personal” - Skip Bayless says Patrick Beverley has got a shot at being an analyst after his outspoken comments on Chris Paul

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has never been scared to share his honest opinion when it comes to basketball. Throughout his career in the NBA, the NBA veteran has made a reputation for himself as being one of the top trash talkers in the league. It's part of the reason why Beverley has been able to carve out such a lengthy career, as his defensive ability and competitiveness have been contagious for teammates over the years.

Patrick Beverley is arguably one of the most competitive players in the league, and he's never been shy about letting his feelings be known when it comes to his opponents. Over the last week, Beverley has made a number of appearances on ESPN, and he hasn't held back his thoughts when it comes to Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul.

After the Suns were shockingly eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs, Beverley jumped at the opportunity to criticize the Suns' floor general. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," Skip Bayless went on to suggest that Beverley has a future as an analyst, but he believes the comments from the NBA veteran toward Paul were a "bit personal."

"I think he was obviously auditioning for a potential second career, and I think he's got a real shot at being an analyst because he is extremely outspoken, and he's very smart about basketball...It did come across as a little bit personal because you need to frame it with some respect for Chris's career."

Throughout the segment, Skip Bayless went in depth about how Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns were one of the best defensive teams in the league throughout the year, despite a disappointing series against the Dallas Mavericks. Bayless said he believes that, while Patrick Beverley had some interesting comments, he was more focused on Paul's lack of consistency on offense.

Patrick Beverley has strong words for Chris Paul

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley

The basketball world has been buzzing after comments throughout the week from Beverley. The NBA veteran has gone on to say that Paul can't guard anybody in the NBA. He even referred to him as a "cone" and said that fans should be giving him the "Ben Simmons slander."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. https://t.co/z0GFL1tb6J

While it's something that has gotten the attention of the basketball world, there have been some extremely vocal comments from Beverley throughout the week. There's no denying that the two have had a rivalry throughout their careers, including last season when Paul and the Suns defeated Beverley and the Clippers in the playoffs. During the conclusion of one of those games, Beverley went on to shove Chris Paul as he walked to the bench.

Edited by Windy Goodloe